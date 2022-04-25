Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.31

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 3501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several research firms have commented on NEOG. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Neogen by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

