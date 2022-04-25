Navalign LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,958,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,647,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.