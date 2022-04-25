Navalign LLC Sells 453 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 579,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $132.25. 2,766,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,292. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.