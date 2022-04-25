Navalign LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.63. 8,777,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

