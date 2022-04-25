Navalign LLC Sells 224 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.50. 3,138,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

