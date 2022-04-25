Navalign LLC Sells 143 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,715 shares of company stock worth $33,673,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,932,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

