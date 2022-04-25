Navalign LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Navalign LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

HON traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,113. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

