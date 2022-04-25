Navalign LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,817.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,960. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

