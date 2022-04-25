Navalign LLC Buys 12,058 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. 6,169,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.