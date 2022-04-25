Navalign LLC Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $261.31. 611,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,637. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average is $305.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

