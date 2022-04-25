National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to “Buy” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.57) to GBX 1,105 ($14.38) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.