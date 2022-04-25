MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $275.17 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00272527 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004727 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $753.10 or 0.01919476 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

