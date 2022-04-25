Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

