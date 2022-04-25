Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Moody’s worth $693,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,663. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

