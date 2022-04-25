Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,970 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $321.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.48. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

