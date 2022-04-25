Monolith (TKN) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $1,520.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monolith has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

