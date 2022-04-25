Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.22. The company had a trading volume of 309,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,501. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

