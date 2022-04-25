MobileGo Hits Market Capitalization of $426,096.40 (MGO)

MobileGo (MGO) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MobileGo has traded 54.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $426,096.40 and approximately $29,137.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00103316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

