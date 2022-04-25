MMOCoin (MMO) Market Capitalization Tops $142,938.59

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $142,938.59 and $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

