Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. owned approximately 3.25% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.
FLTB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.
