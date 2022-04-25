Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,435. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $93.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

