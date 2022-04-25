Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 8.6% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

