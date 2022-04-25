Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $97.18 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $97.18 or 0.00240982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $8.62 million and $1.54 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.93 or 0.07439377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 88,662 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.