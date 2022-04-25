Mirrored Tesla Price Reaches $1,306.81 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for approximately $1,306.81 or 0.03227861 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $1.35 million worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.08 or 0.07422639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00047303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 8,454 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

