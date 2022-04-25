Minter Network (BIP) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $7,745.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00238486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00178840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.77 or 0.07474445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,776,242,770 coins and its circulating supply is 5,571,033,203 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.