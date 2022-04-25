Mina (MINA) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $42.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.47 or 0.07314542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 474,004,466 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.