MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00019485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.75 million and approximately $67,836.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00247653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.66 or 0.00629196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,832,939 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

