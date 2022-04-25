Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,431,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Micron Technology worth $1,064,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $68.85. 174,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,172,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

