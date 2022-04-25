MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

