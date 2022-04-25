MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.27

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 5622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. MFA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,245,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

