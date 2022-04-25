Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.63. Approximately 12,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 448,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.