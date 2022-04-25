Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($290.32) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

