Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.69.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.