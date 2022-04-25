Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Mercer International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,030. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

About Mercer International (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.