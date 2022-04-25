Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0544 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $17,303.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00246647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004447 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.25 or 0.00614085 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

