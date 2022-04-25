McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $251.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,075. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.19. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

