McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Cut by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. 16,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.