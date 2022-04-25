Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 286,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,743,070 shares.The stock last traded at $84.56 and had previously closed at $85.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLB. FMR LLC raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

