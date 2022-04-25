Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $145.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. 207,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

