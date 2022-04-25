Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Cap of $116.68 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Mask Network has a market cap of $116.68 million and approximately $33.78 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00010147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

