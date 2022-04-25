Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.
