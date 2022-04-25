MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $383.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $374.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $265.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.39. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $256.26 and a 1-year high of $514.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

