Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $41.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after buying an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after buying an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.