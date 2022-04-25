Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

