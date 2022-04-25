Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 27,942 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 143,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,717. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

