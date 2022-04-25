Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 20,265 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 263,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,625. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

