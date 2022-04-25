Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

