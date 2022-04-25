Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.30. 1,229,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day moving average is $261.80. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

