Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 952,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 101.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 852,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,027. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 162,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,568. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,691.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

