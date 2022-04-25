Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $602,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 80.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in argenx by 341.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenx from €340.00 ($365.59) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.